VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Bao Bao to say bye-bye

By Reuters/Diane Hodges   November 11, 2016 | 08:57 am GMT+7
The Smithsonian National Zoo announces that 3-year-old panda, Bao Bao, who was born at the zoo, will head to China early next year.
Tags: panda animal China
 
View more

What did Donald Trump say about trade with Vietnam?

A real life Jurassic Park?

Philippine and Malaysian leaders let loose with karaoke

On tiny boats, kids take risky journey to school

 
go to top