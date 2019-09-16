At $0.2 a pop, you can’t go wrong with this Nha Trang fish cake noodles .2 a pop, you can't go wrong with this Nha Trang fish cake noodles At.2 a pop, you can't go wrong with this Nha Trang fish cake noodles

At $0.2 a pop, you can’t go wrong with this Nha Trang fish cake noodles

A street vendor couple in the central beach town of Nha Trang make VND5,000 ($0.2) fish cake noodles for those looking to dine on a dime.