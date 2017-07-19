VnExpress International
Video

All-girl Afghan robotics team in U.S. after visa hurdles

By Reuters/Jillian Kitchener   July 19, 2017 | 02:01 pm GMT+7
A team of Afghan girls compete in a Washington, D.C. robotics competition after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country despite initially denying them visas.
