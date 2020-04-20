The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Absence makes the heart fonder: Vietnamese reveal post-social distancing plans
Absence makes the heart fonder: Vietnamese reveal ‘freedom’ plans
Absence makes the heart fonder: Vietnamese reveal post-social distancing plans
By
Phan Duong
April 20, 2020 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
Reuniting with loved ones is what people want to do the most as soon as the social distancing campaign ends in Vietnam.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
post-quarantine
coronavirus
Covid-19
family
social distancing
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Friend in deed: Hanoi supermarket sells things for ‘zero’
It's a girl: white rhino delivered in southern Vietnam
A young man loves his job of growing tea
Mekong Delta reed brooms venture abroad
Reading:
Absence makes the heart fonder: Vietnamese reveal post-social distancing plans
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives