A timeless passion: Saigon collector boasts 1,000 clocks
A timeless passion: Saigon collector boasts 1,000 clocks
A timeless passion: Saigon collector boasts 1,000 clocks
By
Tran Huy, Diep Nguyen
June 26, 2020 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Le Chi Dung has been hunting old timepieces at various scrap markets to restore and hang in his Hoc Mon District abode in Saigon.
Vietnam
Saigonese
collector
hobby
old watches
Mekong Delta woman talks of resilience after testing HIV positive
Vietnamese lottery ticket seller hits a boxing jackpot
A 'brick cave' is a Hanoian’s castle
Inside an international architecture award-winning kindergarten
