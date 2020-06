A pooch has a peach of a time, climbing mountains A pooch has a peach of a time, climbing mountains

A pooch has a peach of a time, climbing mountains

By Thanh Trieu June 7, 2020 | 03:00 pm GMT+7

Bem is a Corgi dog who climbed the 2,800-meter Ta Xua Peak in northern Vietnam with his human and recorded the entire journey on his camera.