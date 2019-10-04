The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Recommendation
Manmade nipa palm forest adds protection to Hoi An
12 Oct 2019
Tourists prevented from entering Hanoi Train Street
11 Oct 2019
Cambodian stall sweet on Saigon for 40 plus years
29 Sep 2019
Abandoned disabled boy finds solace in martial arts
28 Sep 2019
A hostel that charges less than 10 cents a night
A hostel that charges less than 10 cents a night (edited, Hạnh đã xem)
A hostel that charges less than 10 cents a night
By
Huy Phong, Thuy Ngan
October 4, 2019 | 06:16 pm GMT+7
A hostel in Ninh Kieu District of Can Tho City serves the poor and homeless people for as little as six cents a night.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Vietnam hotel
Vietnam people
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Tourists flock to Hanoi Train Street with cameras
Hotels should not ruin landscapes, foreign tourists say
Waterproof shoes you can drink to
In a fairy tale restart, lovers reconnect after 50 years
Reading:
A hostel that charges less than 10 cents a night
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives