Vietnam geared to handle extra infrastructural demands for Trump-Kim summit

From L: Hanoi's Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung and Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung attend a press conference for the second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi, February 25, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh

"Compared to the first summit, Vietnam can handle between 1.5 to 2 times the infrastructural and telecommunication demands in quantity and speed," Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung said at an international press conference Monday.

Vietnam only had about 10 days to prepare for the second summit on February 27 and 28, with the country being announced as the venue on February 6 and preparatory work beginning from February 14, Trung said.

About 3,000 international reporters from over 200 news agencies, along with about 550 domestic reporters, have registered to cover the event, said Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung. The Viet-Sov Cultural Palace is ready to support 4,000 reporters, including provision of free meals and bus transits, he added.

The capital city has also secured its roads and key locations, said Nguyen Duc Chung, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee. Adequate medical support, food safety and other aspects have also been covered, he said.

The second Trump-Kim summit will be held in Hanoi on February 27 and 28.

The summit’s exact time, venue and cost, as well as the accommodation of U.S. and North Korean leaders and delegations are yet to be revealed, said Trung.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un boarded an armored train to Vietnam in Pyongyang Saturday and is expected to arrive in Vietnam on Tuesday morning, while U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive in Hanoi Tuesday night.

Anh Ngoc, Khanh Lynh