Trump-Kim dinner a cordial affair

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared relaxed and friendly as they sat down for dinner at the Hanoi Metropole Hotel.

"Nothing like having a nice private dinner," Trump joked, asking photographers to make him and Kim "look good."

Joining the leaders were U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on one side and Kim Yong-chol, Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, and Ri Yong-ho, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Kim said he and Trump had a "very interesting conversation" for 20 minutes before the dinner, while Trump said, "Our relationship is a very special relationship."

On the menu was shrimp cocktail with Thousand Island dressing, marinated grilled sirloin with pear kimchi, hot runny-centered chocolate cake with berries and vanilla ice cream, as well as dried persimmon punch, described as a traditional beverage sweetened with dried persimmons and honey.

The White House curtailed the number of reporters covering the dinner, citing the "sensitive nature of the meetings," CNN reported. But the leaders were obviously in good spirits.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said will "ensure that representation of photographers, TV, radio and print Poolers are all in the room."

The two leaders also displayed friendliness before dinner, as they appeared before the press, shaking hands and posing for pictures, officially kicking off their second summit.

Trump and Kim will meet again on Thursday for formal talks.

Photos by AFP, Reuters

Staff reporters