Summit falters, Trump to leave Hanoi sooner

A source told VnExpress that Air Force One, the presidential plane, will take off from Hanoi at 3 p.m, Thursday.

The early departure was decided only after a summit lunch, said to the last period for both sides to agree on a joint statement, was cancelled.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un returned to their respective accommodations in Hanoi after leaving the Hanoi Metropole Hotel, where the summit took place.

"No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders wrote in a White House statement.

"President Donald J. Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea had very good and constructive meetings in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27-28, 2019.

The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts," the statement said.

Huyen Le