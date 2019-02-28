​Armored carriers out in force for US-North Korea summit

Since Monday, dozens of armored carriers of the Hanoi Capital High Command have circled several venues including the one for the Trump-Kim summit and hotels that are accommodating U.S president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Four armored vehicles stand on Tran Quoc Toan Street, behind the Viet-Sov palace where all international reporters covering the summit are working. Dozens of soldiers are on duty to protect the place. Each of these vehicles are manned by two soldiers ready to respond to any unexpected situation.

Four armored vehicles are also standing on Hoa Lo Street, a few hundred meters away from the Melia Hotel, where Kim Jong-un is staying. Standing next to them are armed soldiers.

These armed soldiers are on duty from February 25 to March 2.

The armored carrier BTR - 60 PB is one developed by the Soviet Union in the 1950s. It is 7.5 meters long, 2.8 meters wide and 2.3 meters high. It weighs 10.3 tons.

Among other things, these vehicles can float on water, travelling at 10 kilometer per hour, carrying 14 soldiers. Many of these vehicles have been mobilized for the first time in order to serve the U.S- North Korea summit in Hanoi.

The Ministry of Public Security has also mobilized hundreds of other special vehicles, including dozens of S5 armored vehicles. Each of these bulletproof vehicles can accommodate 12 people. This is a multi-purpose vehicle that can be used in escorting or transporting weapons and military equipment.

These vehicles are not only placed at crucial venues where the high-level delegations of the U.S. and North Korea are staying, but also follow the convoys of the political leaders and important delegates to ensure safety.

Staff reporters