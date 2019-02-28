This is how the North Koreans catch up with Kim summit in Hanoi

People in Pyongyang gather to read a copy of the Rodong Sinmun newspaper showing coverage of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un arriving in Vietnam ahead of a Hanoi summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on February 27, 2019. Photo by AFP/Jong Ji-hin

The state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper splashed 13 pictures across its front page and five more on page two as it reported Kim's arrival in Vietnam and his visit to the North Korean embassy in Hanoi. Photo by AFP/Jong Ji-hin

People read a copy of the Rodong Sinmun newspaper showing coverage of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arriving in Vietnam ahead of a Hanoi summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Pyongyang on February 27, 2019. Photo by AFP/Jong Ji-hin

North Korean students read a copy of the Rodong Sinmun newspaper showing coverage of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un arriving in Vietnam, in Pyongyang on February 27, 2019. Photo by AFP/Jong Ji-hin

Two North Korean men follow Kim's journey on a smart phone. Photo by Reuters

North Korean star presenter Ri Chun Hee, 75, during a seven-minute news bulletin detailing Mr Kim's planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on February 26, 2019. Photo by AFP/Jong Ji-hin

North Koreans in a public square in Pyongyang watch a television broadcast of leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Vietnam ahead his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Photo by AFP/Jong Ji-hin

AFP, Reuters