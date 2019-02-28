Vietnam Airlines to launch new routes to Cambodian tourist hotspots

Ha Long Bay draws tourists with a magnificent scene of more than 1,500 limestone karst islands popping up from turquoise waters. Photo by Meo Gia

The launch follows the recent signing of a three-year (2019-2021) agreement between the carrier and Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism on tourism development cooperation.

Present at the signing ceremony in Phnom Penh were Vietnam Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The carrier said it will launch new routes from Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh Province and Da Nang City to Siem Reap, Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville.

The route between Danang and Siem Reap with 4 flights per week is expected to open this April while the schedule for other routes is yet to be specified.

Currently Vietnam Airlines operates 56 flights a week on the Hanoi - Siem Reap, Ho Chi Minh City - Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City - Phnom Penh routes.

It will organize events, including conferences, to promote Cambodian tourism at fairs and other venues, the airlines said. Ways to improve the quality of human resources in tourism was also discussed by both parties.

Vietnam Airlines is currently offering free tickets to Cambodian officials and experts traveling for tourism promotion purposes. Outstanding Cambodian tourism students will also have the opportunity to work for the airline.

Other initiatives include marketing and demonstration programs to improve travel and accommodation services in Cambodia.

Duong Tri Thanh, general director of Vietnam Airlines, said: "We are delighted to be the 'air ambassador’ for Cambodia in aviation and tourism."

Vietnam Airlines has been flying to Cambodia for more than 40 years. In 2018, it carried more than 700,000 passengers between the two countries.

Cambodia Angkor Air, a joint venture between Vietnam Airlines and the Cambodian government, currently operates 56 flights from Siem Reap to Da Nang and from Siem Reap, Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville to Ho Chi Minh City.