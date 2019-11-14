Two resorts at Lang Co among Asia's best

In its 32nd annual Readers Choice Awards 2019 survey, Angsana Lăng Cô has been ranked second among the Top 20 Best Resorts in Asia and the world’s 12th-best spot, while Banyan Tree Lăng Cô took 14th place.

An aerial view of Lang Co Bay.

Located between two famous travel destinations, including Hue (60 km to the south) and Da Nang (40 km to the north), Lang Co has managed to retain a lot of its pristine nature, with soft sand beaches, azure waters and a diversified ecosystem. It was listed as one of the world’s most beautiful bays in 2009 by the World Bays Club, citing a fascinating landscape at one of Vietnam’s most amazing curves.

Foreseeing a bright future for Lang Co, investors and operators from Singapore chose the location to develop two five-star resorts, Banyan Tree Lăng Cô and Angsana Lăng Cô, aiming to attract both local and international travelers to central Vietnam, especially Hue and Da Nang.

Angsana Lăng Cô with the view of the shimmering sea.

Apart from the two award-winning properties, Lang Co also has an 18-hole golf course designed by Sir Nick Faldo, a six-time Major winner, two acclaimed spas, a 300 metre-long swimming pool, a canal system that links the two resorts and a three-kilometre-long private beach embracing the stunning bay.

Combining both modern styles and traditional cultural traits of Vietnam, Angsana hosts 222 standard rooms and suites which are ideal for family holidays. Sampling a wide variety of culinary experiences and water sports are among many activities for visitors to enjoy.

Banyan Tree leaves a memorable impression on guests with its collection of private infinity pool villas built in Vietnamese royal tradition, offering stunning sea views or lagoon landscapes.

Banyan Tree Lăng Cô is a collection of villas with infinity pools and stunning views.

From Banyan Tree and Angsana Lăng Cô, tourists can easily discover all the neighbouring sightseeing spots within a radius of 80 kilometres, including Da Nang City, Hue Imperial Citadel, Hoi An Ancient Town, My Son Sanctuary, and Bach Ma National Park, enjoying outstanding facilities and services all the while.