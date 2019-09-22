VnExpress International
Young artists give Hanoi village a new coat of paint

By Giang Huy    September 22, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7

Chu Xa Village, known for supplying vegetables and fruit to the capital city, has become a garden of murals.

Chu Xa Village now has more than 20 paintings of nature and rural village on its walls, creating a new look to this place.Chu Xa, also called Sua by locals, is a village located by the Red River. The village has a wharf with the same name that used to be an important waterway that connects the east side to the ancient citadel of Thang Long, the original name of Hanoi with the meaning of the rising dragon.

The village has more than 20 paintings depicting nature as well as countryside life on its walls, adding considerably to its rural charm.

Known to locals as Sua Village, it is located in Van Duc Commune, Gia Lam District, on the banks of the Red River. It has an eponymous wharf that used to be an important stopping point on the waterway connecting with the ancient citadel of Thang Long, the original name of Hanoi.
A painter paints colorful parakeets on one of the village's walls. Six months ago, a group of seven young painters from several universities in Hanoi volunteered to decorate Chu Xa with murals.
Next to the fields, a shed where workers store their tools now sports a mural of children flying kites.

The village is well-known as a source of vegetables and fruits for Hanoi and surrounding provinces.
This mural of a green capsicum, a cabbage, two tomatoes and two dragonflies also features a small boy with a hairdo seen in traditional art.

Local authorities are hoping that such murals promote the homeland’s produce.
This mural depicts a vegetable stand from yesteryear.
The artists said it takes them three to four days to complete one vibrant mural. They also hope these will heighten people’s awareness of the need to protect the natural environment.

A portion of the largest painting in the village, showing verdant paddy fields. This painting was done on a "canvas" of 30-square-meters.

Locals have welcomed the project because it makes their village look better and attract more visitors.

Student artists plan to continue their work in the coming days.

