Young artists give Hanoi village a new coat of paint

The village has more than 20 paintings depicting nature as well as countryside life on its walls, adding considerably to its rural charm.

Known to locals as Sua Village, it is located in Van Duc Commune, Gia Lam District, on the banks of the Red River. It has an eponymous wharf that used to be an important stopping point on the waterway connecting with the ancient citadel of Thang Long, the original name of Hanoi.