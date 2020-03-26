Yellow blossoms set 400-year-old town aglow

|
Phan Chu Trinh Street is canopied by yellow sua flowers. Sua was a wild tree in Quang Nam Province, home to ancient town Hoi An, before locals started growing it for firewood in rural areas.
A man rides a bicycle under the shades of sua flowers.
Two vendors ride on Phan Chu Trinh Street.
Some sua trees are said to be nearly 300 years old. Tam Ky Town, around 50 kilometers from Hoi An, is a hub for their cultivation.
Hoi An has managed to preserve its tranquility and slow pace of life with its signature yellow walls and centuries-old houses.
Due to the impacts of Covid-19, restaurants and entertainment services across Hoi An were temporarily suspended until further notice.
A group of foreign tourists visited Hoi An on March 14.
Photos by Do Anh Vu