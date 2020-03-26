VnExpress International
Yellow blossoms set 400-year-old town aglow

By Huynh Phuong   March 26, 2020 | 07:30 pm GMT+7

In late March and early April, UNESCO heritage site Hoi An in central Vietnam is illuminated by blooming sua flowers (Dalbergia tonkinensis).

Along both sides of Phan Chu Trinh Street in Hoi An is covered with the yellow color of sua flowers. Sua was a wild tree in Quang Nam Province, home to the 400-year-old ancient town, which is a popular tourist destination on global tourism map, before locals started growing it for firewood in rural areas. 

A man rents a bicycle and rides under the shades of sua flowers.Hoi An has been a pioneer in the country since 2004 for ensuring pedestrian-friendly streets. Motorbikes and cars are banned from the town center for large parts of the day – from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., making bicycles the most ideal choice for foreigners to explore the town. In Hoi An, most hotels, restaurants and homestay facilities offer bike rental services.

Two vendors ride on Phan Chu Trinh Street. The Covid-19 pandemic left the ancient town deserted and more quiet. 

Sua flowers are a symbol of Quang Nam. Some trees  are said to be more than 100 years old, and some have even lived for 300 years. Tam Ky Town, around 50 kilometers from Hoi An, is also where the trees are grown much. 

Unlike Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi, the two biggest cities in Vietnam that are full of noisy vehicles and modern skyscrapers, Hoi An has managed to preserve its tranquility and slow pace of life with its signature yellow walls and centuries-old houses.

Due to the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic, restaurants and entertainment services in the town were temporarily suspended until further notice.The country has recorded 148 infections, including 17 people who had been treated and discharged. The majority of the active cases are returnees from Europe and the U.S. and those passing through pandemic-stricken areas. 

A group of foreign tourists visited Hoi An on March 14. The town, where a British tourist was found infected with Covid-19, stopped welcoming arrivals to Bay Mau Coconut Forest, two miles from the town center, as well as Thanh Ha Pottery Village and Tra Que Village until the end of this month. 

Photos by Do Anh Vu 

