Where the sea recedes to show off its dazzling colors

The reefs are associated with Binh Son District people’s memories. Nguyen Hung, an overseas Vietnamese who lives in the Netherlands, said as a kid he used to go to the beach to swim and pick seaweed.



"Many years ago I dived into the sea and walked along the coral reefs and took some pictures for friends abroad. They said my hometown was very beautiful and wanted to visit it."



Hung and his family were on vacation in Vietnam when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, and have been unable to return to the Netherlands.