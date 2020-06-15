VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Where the sea recedes to show off its dazzling colors

By Pham Linh    June 15, 2020 | 10:52 am GMT+7

The low tide season reveals beautiful coral reefs along Ganh Yen beach in Quang Ngai Province in central Vietnam.

Ganh Yen in Binh Hai Commune, Binh Son District is one of Quang Ngai’s most famous natural attractions. The rocky cliffs set against the backdrop of the coral reefs amplify the wildness of the landscape. At around 5:30 p.m. the tide recedes, revealing the coral reefs.

Ganh Yen in Binh Hai Commune, Binh Son District is one of Quang Ngai’s most famous natural attractions. The rocky cliffs set against the backdrop of the coral reefs amplify the wildness of the landscape. At around 5:30 p.m. the tide recedes, revealing the coral reefs.
The reefs are associated with Binh Son District people’s memories. Nguyen Hung, an overseas Vietnamese who lives in the Netherlands, said as a kid he used to go to the beach to swim and pick seaweed.Many years ago I dived into the sea and walked along the coral reefs and took some pictures for friends abroad. They said my hometown was very beautiful and wanted to visit it. Hung and his family were on vacation in Vietnam when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, and have been unable to return to the Netherlands.

The reefs are associated with Binh Son District people’s memories. Nguyen Hung, an overseas Vietnamese who lives in the Netherlands, said as a kid he used to go to the beach to swim and pick seaweed.

"Many years ago I dived into the sea and walked along the coral reefs and took some pictures for friends abroad. They said my hometown was very beautiful and wanted to visit it."

Hung and his family were on vacation in Vietnam when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, and have been unable to return to the Netherlands.
The colors of different corals make Ganh Yen intriguing.

The corals are in many dazzling hues.
According to Associate Professor and Dr Tran Tan Van, Director of the Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources, Ganh Yen was formed by an eruption of an ancient volcano between one and five million years ago. Ganh Yen has both old and young volcanic eruptions. There has been two volcanic eruptions here. The first eruption created a very large basalt column, while the second one was smaller, overlapping the first basalt column. The basalt pillars broke and under the gradual pressure of sea waves turned into a cone-shaped mountain. Ganh Yen has been listed in the Quang Ngai Global Geological Park Project by Quang Ngai Province, which has been submitted to UNESCO for recognition.

According to Assoc Prof Dr Tran Tan Van, director of the Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources, Ganh Yen was formed by a volcanic eruption one to five million years ago. There have been two volcanic eruptions here. The first created a very large basalt column, while the second created a smaller one. The columns broke and under the gradual pressure of the sea turned into a cone-shaped mountain.

Quang Ngai authorities have sought UNESCO recognition for the Ly Son - Sa Huynh complex, including Ganh Yen, as a global geopark.
According to Dr Van, Ganh Yen still has many growing corals, which proves that the marine environment is very flourishing. The government should restrict visitors to avoid corals being stepped on, he said. In Vietnam, areas like Hon Yen in Phu Yen in south central coast boasts similar coral beauty where the government has taken measures to limit visitors to protect the nature. Local authorities can appoint people to look after [the area] and row commerical boats for visitors and only let them watch [the coral] from afar, Van said.

Dr Van said Ganh Yen’s corals are still growing, indicating that the marine environment is flourishing. The government should restrict visitors to avoid the corals being stepped on, he said.

Hon Yen in the south-central province of Phu Yen too boasts similarly beautiful corals and there the government has taken measures to keep out people to protect them.

"Local authorities can appoint people to look after [the area] and have row boats for visitors to see [the corals] from afar," Van added.
Ganh Yen is surrounded by rocky strips on one side and a conical ridge on the other. There are coral reefs on both sides.

Ganh Yen is surrounded by rocky strips on one side and a conical ridge on the other. There are coral reefs on both sides.
A moment when the waves and coral reefs meet.

A moment when the waves meet coral reefs before quickly receding.
A pinch lurks in a cave.

A sea urchin lurks in a cave.
A sea creature lurks in a moss by a reef.

Moss grows in a reef.
Local people in Binh Hai commune pick up seaweed, catch snails and take their children for a walk in Ganh Yen.

People from Binh Hai Commune come to pick seaweed, catch snails or just take their children for a walk in Ganh Yen.
A woman picks seaweed to make juice out of it, a common way to earn some extra money in Binh Hai Commune.

A woman picks seaweed to make juice out of it, a common way to earn some extra money in Binh Hai Commune.
Related News:

Tags:

Quang Ngai

central Vietnam

beach

Ganh Yen

coral reefs

urchins

 

Read more

Vietnam by night, an aerial view

Vietnam by night, an aerial view

Hue fitness enthusiasts prefer Perfume River workout

Hue fitness enthusiasts prefer Perfume River workout

New express boat to link HCMC with Binh Duong

New express boat to link HCMC with Binh Duong

Biennial Hue Festival 2020 gets an August date

Biennial Hue Festival 2020 gets an August date

Forlorn sans foreigners: Saigon market fails to hustle and bustle

Forlorn sans foreigners: Saigon market fails to hustle and bustle

Cham towers provide divine backdrop to Vietnamese martial arts

Cham towers provide divine backdrop to Vietnamese martial arts

Two photos showcasing central Vietnam make Agora top 50

Two photos showcasing central Vietnam make Agora top 50

Da Nang broadcasts ad videos on BBC

Da Nang broadcasts ad videos on BBC

 
go to top