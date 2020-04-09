Vietnamese photographers dazzle at Agora contest

Nguyen Viet Cuong captures two men pulling out their fishing nets on Quang Beach in the northern province of Thai Binh. He said: "Vietnam has a long coastline of 3,260 km, excluding its islands. Vietnamese people mainly stick to their seas with a rich variety of fish stock from the north to the south. In order to capture this scene, my friends and I woke up at 4 am and walked around two kilometers to the beach to wait for the sunrise and the fishermen to start their work."