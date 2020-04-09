VnExpress International
Vietnamese photographers dazzle at Agora contest

By Khanh Tran   April 9, 2020 | 03:18 pm GMT+7

Nine entries by Vietnamese photographers have been named among the top 50 in Water 2020 contest of Agora, a global photography social network.

Water 2020, held by Agora from February 28 to March 25, attracted more than 8,700 entries. The results of the contest were announced earlier this week, with Analiza Daran De Guzman of the Philippines winning the contest and the $1,000 cash prize for her "Thirsty ant". 
This photo by Cao Ky Nhan shows a salt field in Long Dien District in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau. Nhan said: "The farmers start to work early in the day, way before the sun rises. They work hard all day long, like ants do. Salt fields are like giant mirrors. They reflect everything beautifully. After I took this photo, my drone fell into the salt field."
This photo by Thuan Vo shows a woman taking care of flowers in Sa Dec Village in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.
Nguyen Viet Cuong captures two men pulling out their fishing nets on Quang Beach in the northern province of Thai Binh. He said: "Vietnam has a long coastline of 3,260 km, excluding its islands. Vietnamese people mainly stick to their seas with a rich variety of fish stock from the north to the south. In order to capture this scene, my friends and I woke up at 4 am and walked around two kilometers to the beach to wait for the sunrise and the fishermen to start their work."
Lap An Lagoon in Hue, central Vietnam during low tide taken by Pham Huy Trung. "When the tide falls, the water is so clear that you can see the white sand, making this photo look like a painting," Trung said.
Sunset over a salt field in Ninh Hoa District in the central province of Khanh Hoa, taken by Tuan Ngoc. "These women workers carry salt all day long in the heat of the sun," Ngoc said.
Nong Thanh Toan, who shot this photo in the Perfume River in Hue, said: "During the full moon festival, a long-standing celebration in Vietnam, people pray to the gods of water and for those who passed away. They drop lit candles in the river to pray."
People catch fish in the Bau Ca Cai mangrove forest in Binh Son District of the central province of Quang Ngai. It is home to 50 ha of white-flowered black mangrove trees. The photo was taken by Duy Sinh.
Chapi Waterfall in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai taken by Pham Chi Cong. "It was my first visit to this place, a very majestic scenery, the highest waterfall in Vietnam. This photo shows love as endless and powerful, just like the grandeur of nature. Water has always been the source of human life. And we can't live without love either," Cong said.

 

Agora contest Vietnamese photographers travel Water 2020 tourism salt fields
 
