Vietnam’s beauty helps three photos onto Agora Award shortlist

The three images chosen by Agora, a global photography social network, include 'Early Fog' taken in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, ‘Waterfall Paradise’ in the northern border province of Cao Bang and ‘Nipa Palm Forest’ in central Quang Ngai Province.

‘Early Fog’ shot by photographer Cao Ky Nhan captures an early morning in Lam Dong, home to popular resort town Da Lat, shrouded in mist.

The second photo ‘Waterfall Paradise’ taken by Belgian photographer Mica Veras Dos Santos shows off the beauty of Ban Gioc Waterfall, the largest in Vietnam and the world’s fourth largest waterfall along a national border, after Iguazu Falls, Victoria Falls and Niagara Falls.

The waterfall can be visited any time of year, but the best time is said to be September and October when the summer rains that feed the falls are less frequent and the rice harvest is in full swing.

The photo of Tinh Khe Nipa Palm Forest, a popular eco-tourism hotspot in Quang Ngai Province was captured by photographer Luong Nguyen Anh Trung.

The forest, situated around 16 km from Quang Ngai and 200 m from My Khe Beach, served as a revolutionary base for guerilla fighters from Tinh Khe Commune and Son Tinh District during the war. Now, it is dubbed the ‘green lung’ of central Vietnam and is set to grow as an ecotourist draw.

The three were chosen by viewers from among over 11,000 submissions made from around the world competing for the $1,000 prize.