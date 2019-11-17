Once wartime shelter, Quang Ngai’s nipa palm forest turns tourist attraction

The seven-kilometer-long Kinh Giang River is famous for the centuries-old Tinh Khe nipa palm forest.

Unlike other palm groves such as the popular Bay Mau grove near Hoi An Town in neighboring Quang Nam Province, the Quang Ngai one retains its rugged, raw beauty since it has yet to get on the tourism circuit.

Authorities are now making plans for the development of ecotourism there.