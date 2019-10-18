US magazine picks Vietnamese island among best places with ‘bluest water’

Con Son, the only inhabited and largest island in the 16-island Con Dao archipelago of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, has beaten many more popular beaches in Vietnam such as Phu Quoc, Nam Du, Nha Trang and Da Nang to become the only Vietnamese representative on this list, which was released earlier this week.

The U.S. magazine described Con Son as "an unspoiled island with granite cliffs outlining the crystalline water" where "beaches are lined with golden sand and gorgeous blue water."

With the likes of Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Vung Tau now crowded, Con Son, which barely gets a few dozen tourists during the peak travel season, is "one of the best secret islands on Earth."

For a castaway-esque experience, head north to Dam Tre Bay Lagoon, literally the "Bamboo Lagoon" still fortunately untouched by human hands, the site said.

One can explore the forest and take a dive to see the amazing coral reefs or sit back, relax and watch the day go by on the beach. The lagoon is also a good camping site and you will feel safe to know that there’s a forest ranger station nearby.

There are a large number of military personnel on the island and little-to-no nightlife; so don’t expect any wild parties.

Travel + Leisure described Con Son as "an unspoiled island". Photo by VnExpress/Meo Gia.

Con Son is around 230 kilometers (143 miles) southeast of Ho Chi Minh City, and the archipelago was once dubbed ‘Hell on Earth’ as it was home to a brutal prison where French colonialists and American imperialists jailed and inhumanely tortured many Vietnamese freedom fighters during the 19th and 20th centuries.

The list of Travel+Leisure also included Egremnoi Beach in Greece, Devil’s Bay,Virgin Goda in the British Virgin Islands, Five-Flower Lake in China, Havelock Island in India, the Maldives and Palawan in the Philippines.