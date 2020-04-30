Trip down memory lane: a secret army base inside Saigon Zoo

|
Nhan Huong inside the Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens (Thao Cam Vien) in District 1 is at the exact location the restaurant was when it was a secret base for the People’s Army half a century ago. It was where soldiers held secret meetings before battles.
The restaurant was established by Nguyen Van Tung, who was born in 1913 in Tra Vinh Province. He named it Nhan Huong after his late wife.
The relic has been re-created to look exactly as it did half a century ago.
The restaurant employees were all relatives of the owner, which enabled him to keep the goings-on there confidential.
Among its guests would be U.S soldiers and security personnel, who had no inkling the restaurant was a secret enemy base.
The bedroom Vietnamese soldiers used to rest.
Also on display are historical documents, images and weapons. During the 1968 Tet Offensive, the restaurant served as an important base for the storming of the Independence Palace.
Some weapons used by the communist soldiers are on display.
Nhan Huong Restaurant gets many visitors especially during holidays. The place was recognized as a historic relic in 2014.