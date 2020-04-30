VnExpress International
Trip down memory lane: a secret army base inside Saigon Zoo

By Quynh Tran   April 30, 2020 | 01:06 pm GMT+7

Authorities set up a replica of a restaurant that was inside Saigon Zoo during wartime and was a secret base of the People's Army.

Quan Nhan Huong relic inside the Saigon Zoo in District 1 was one of the secret bases of the Saigon Special Forces, founded in 1963. The restaurant hid military cadres, special forces and was also the place where the leaders met soldiers to give direction and motivate them before the battles.

The restaurant was established by Nguyen Van Tung, who was born in 1913 in Tra Vinh Province. He named it Nhan Huong after his late wife.

Saigon Zoo was chosen as the location because it was a crowded place which enabled the troops to go in and out easily without drawing much attention. In addition, it was also conveniently located near the enemy headquarters.
The relic has been re-created to look exactly as it did half a century ago.
The restaurant employees were all relatives of the owner, which enabled him to keep the goings-on there confidential.
Among its guests would be U.S soldiers and security personnel, who had no inkling the restaurant was a secret enemy base. 
The bedroom Vietnamese soldiers used to rest.
Also on display are historical documents, images and weapons. During the 1968 Tet Offensive, the restaurant served as an important base for the storming of the Independence Palace.
Some weapons used by the communist soldiers are on display.
Nhan Huong Restaurant gets many visitors especially during holidays. The place was recognized as a historic relic in 2014.

Vietnam celebrates Reunification Day on April 30, which this year marks the 45th anniversary after the fall of the Saigon regime.
