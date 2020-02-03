VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Thousands of Chinese stuck in central Vietnam province after suspension of flights

By Xuan Ngoc   February 3, 2020 | 12:24 pm GMT+7
Thousands of Chinese stuck in central Vietnam province after suspension of flights
Chinese tourists in Nha Trang, a popular coastal resort town in Khanh Hoa Province, central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Nam.

5,361 Chinese nationals including 4,800 tourists are stuck in Khanh Hoa Province after all flights to China were suspended from February 1 amidst the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The non-tourist Chinese are investors and legal workers, Nguyen Dac Tai, Vice Chairman of Khanh Hoa, said Sunday.

Local authorities have petitioned the Prime Minister for help, saying all stranded Chinese nationals desire to return home.

The Vietnamese government has ordered the suspension of all flights to China as the deadly new coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak spread rapidly, claiming 361 lives in China and one in the Philippines.

Khanh Hoa, home to the popular beach destination of Nha Trang, is one of three localities in Vietnam to have declared a coronavirus epidemic. Thanh Hoa in the central region and Vinh Phuc in the north are the other two provinces.

Last Saturday, a female hotel staff in Nha Trang was confirmed as Vietnam’s sixth case of pneumonia virus infection. She had caught the nCoV infection from two Chinese nationals currently quarantined in Saigon.

Since last Tuesday, Khanh Hoa's tourism sector has stopped all activities to bring Chinese tourists to the province.

Nha Trang, well known for its beaches and scuba diving, is a popular Vietnamese destination among Chinese nationals. It helped draw 2.4 million visitors to Khanh Hoa last year, a major share of them Chinese arrivals.

Vietnam's government declared the novel coronavirus an epidemic on Saturday.

Aside from mainland China and Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macao, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, the U.S., South Korea, France, Germany, Canada, the UAE, Nepal, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, India, the Philippines, the U.K., Russia, Finland, Nepal, Sweden, and Spain have confirmed infection cases by Sunday.

The Vietnamese government has deployed various measures to combat the virus, including halting all flights to coronavirus-hit areas, suspending visas for visitors from those regions, quarantining Chinese workers returning to Vietnam after the Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) and suspending spring festivals as well as temporarily closing schools.

Related News:

Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

When masks became scarce, some Hanoians turned samaritans

When masks became scarce, some Hanoians turned samaritans

Vietnamese traders export masks to China despite scarcity

Vietnamese traders export masks to China despite scarcity

Vietnam quarantines 23 more over coronavirus scare

Vietnam quarantines 23 more over coronavirus scare

See more
Tags: Khanh Hoa Nha Trang beach town coronavirus epidemic Vietnam Chinese tourists Wuhan outbreaks flight suspension
 
Read more
On Lang Pagoda: Stomp out villains and smoothen your love life

On Lang Pagoda: Stomp out villains and smoothen your love life

Chinese visitors to Vietnam hit record high in Jan

Chinese visitors to Vietnam hit record high in Jan

Artworks deliver vivid encounters with Tet celebrations through 70 years

Artworks deliver vivid encounters with Tet celebrations through 70 years

Chinese carrier airlifts 175 passengers from Da Lat

Chinese carrier airlifts 175 passengers from Da Lat

Vietnam's largest pagoda complex beckons spring pilgrims

Vietnam's largest pagoda complex beckons spring pilgrims

Getting lost in northern lakeside serenity

Getting lost in northern lakeside serenity

Rubber plantation village commemorates French colonial oppression

Rubber plantation village commemorates French colonial oppression

Waves of Tet tourists enjoy Vung Tau beach break

Waves of Tet tourists enjoy Vung Tau beach break

 
go to top