VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

The hidden gem that is southern Vietnam’s second tallest peak

By Phuoc Tuan   May 24, 2019 | 09:30 am GMT+7

The second highest mountain in southern Vietnam boasts dense forests and steep cliffs but remains off the beaten track.

A panoramic view of Southern Vietnam at its second highest rooftop (unedited)

Situated around 110 kilometers northeast of Saigon, Chua Chan mountain in Dong Nai Province rises 837 meters above sea level, the second tallest in the southern region only after the 986-meter Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province. 

A panoramic view of Southern Vietnam at its second highest rooftop (unedited) - 2

The path up is quite cramped and rocky, requiring explorers to have experience of such terrain before venturing up Chua Chan. There are rocks 5 m tall.

A panoramic view of Southern Vietnam at its second highest rooftop (unedited) - 3

Chua Chan mountain is also home to some pagodas built on cliffs. It is also a pilgrimage destination for many, especially during full moon days.

A panoramic view of Southern Vietnam at its second highest rooftop (unedited) - 4

If walking up the trail is a bit of a challenge, you can take a cable car for VND110,000 ($5).

A panoramic view of Southern Vietnam at its second highest rooftop (unedited) - 5

One of the pilgrimage destinations is Buu Quang Pagoda located at a height of 500 m on Chua Chan. Its front yard offers a clear view of the villages at the foot of the mountain.

The hidden gem that is southern Vietnam’s second tallest peak - 5

Some visitors burn incense and pray at Buu Quang Pagoda.

A panoramic view of Southern Vietnam at its second highest rooftop (unedited) - 7

The road to the top has shops selling specialties of the area. Dried bananas grown on Chua Chan are only VND20,000 (less than $1) for a kilogram.

A panoramic view of Southern Vietnam at its second highest rooftop (unedited) - 8

From the pagoda it is a 30-minute walk to the top. It is easy to get lost if you choose to hike up the mountain. Last month a young man got lost and wandered around for 3 days before he could find his way down thanks to locals.

The hidden gem that is southern Vietnam’s second tallest peak - 8

After a 2-hour climb visitors can reach the top of Chua Chan mountain. In 2012 it was designated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a national scenic spot.

The hidden gem that is southern Vietnam’s second tallest peak - 9

Unlike the path up, the rooftop of Chua Chan mountain is large and flat and convenient for camping. Visitors can ask SK11 information station located on the rooftop about where to sleep and find drinking water.

A panoramic view of Southern Vietnam at its second highest rooftop (unedited) - 11

A bicycle trip at the foot of Chua Chan mountain is a good way to end one’s hiking day .

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Dong Nai Province Chua Chan mountain hiking second highest mountain in southern Vietnam southern Vietnam destination
 
Read more
Phong Nha-Ke Bang diversity wins a Southeast Asia recommendation

Phong Nha-Ke Bang diversity wins a Southeast Asia recommendation

Vietnam makes world sit up with new generation of luxury resorts

Vietnam makes world sit up with new generation of luxury resorts

Mountainous province puts safety, environment ahead of tourist dollar

Mountainous province puts safety, environment ahead of tourist dollar

At Sun World, Mother Nature shines bright

At Sun World, Mother Nature shines bright

Vesak international delegates make pilgrimage to top of Mt Fansipan

Vesak international delegates make pilgrimage to top of Mt Fansipan

Vietnam to welcome a record 4 million South Koreans this year

Vietnam to welcome a record 4 million South Koreans this year

Hanoi to spend $4 million on CNN ads to reach global audience

Hanoi to spend $4 million on CNN ads to reach global audience

 
go to top