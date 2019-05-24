The hidden gem that is southern Vietnam’s second tallest peak

Situated around 110 kilometers northeast of Saigon, Chua Chan mountain in Dong Nai Province rises 837 meters above sea level, the second tallest in the southern region only after the 986-meter Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province.

The path up is quite cramped and rocky, requiring explorers to have experience of such terrain before venturing up Chua Chan. There are rocks 5 m tall.

Chua Chan mountain is also home to some pagodas built on cliffs. It is also a pilgrimage destination for many, especially during full moon days.

If walking up the trail is a bit of a challenge, you can take a cable car for VND110,000 ($5).

One of the pilgrimage destinations is Buu Quang Pagoda located at a height of 500 m on Chua Chan. Its front yard offers a clear view of the villages at the foot of the mountain.

Some visitors burn incense and pray at Buu Quang Pagoda.

The road to the top has shops selling specialties of the area. Dried bananas grown on Chua Chan are only VND20,000 (less than $1) for a kilogram.

From the pagoda it is a 30-minute walk to the top. It is easy to get lost if you choose to hike up the mountain. Last month a young man got lost and wandered around for 3 days before he could find his way down thanks to locals.

After a 2-hour climb visitors can reach the top of Chua Chan mountain. In 2012 it was designated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a national scenic spot.

Unlike the path up, the rooftop of Chua Chan mountain is large and flat and convenient for camping. Visitors can ask SK11 information station located on the rooftop about where to sleep and find drinking water.

A bicycle trip at the foot of Chua Chan mountain is a good way to end one’s hiking day .