Sun Group slides to the top with new Phu Quoc water park

Vietnam’s premier developer of theme parks and entertainment complexes, Sun Group has officially opened the doors of Aquatopia Water Park on Hon Thom Island in the island district of Phu Quoc, southern Kien Giang Province.
The modern water park will immediately draw more travelers looking to ring in 2020 or celebrate Tet (Lunar New Year holiday) on the pearl island, now one of the world’s leading beach destinations.
Set within Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park, the eight hectare Aquatopia offers families thrilling rides surrounded by ancient mango gardens. Children can have tones of fun with a series of games like Starfish Race, Flying Fish and Tiny Sea Snake. Besides colorful slides, the area is surrounded by dazzling aquatic decorations.
Aquatopia Water Park features special tents where parents can kick back and enjoy a cool glass of fruit juice while watching their kids enjoy themselves.
Hon Thom is the most beautiful island across the whole An Thoi Archipelago. It might not be as well known but its beauty is comparable with the likes of Boracay Island in the Philippines, said Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group.
"By investing trillions of Vietnamese dong (VND1 trillion = $43 million) to create a world-class water park here, we hope Hon Thom will be regarded as the most attractive destination for tourists flying to Phu Quoc."
After enjoying an exhilarating cable car ride across the sea, visitors will be able to discover so many wonderful experiences at Aquatopia and Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park, he added.
The arrival of Aquatopia Water Park further highlights the growing appeal of Phu Quoc, a destination that can compete with famous tropical islands such as Bali and Phuket.
Besides Aquatopia and Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park, Sun Group has also developed a number of stunning five-star resorts, including JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay and Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort.
Aquatopia Water Park will delight visitors of all ages with over 20 thrilling rides and games provided by two of the world's leading suppliers, Proslides Technology Inc. Canada and Whitewater West Industries Ltd. Canada, the games providerfor Disney Sea and Universal Studios.
Many slides and games at Aquatopia are appearing for the first time in Vietnam. All operations at the water park meet the highest international standards, operated and monitored under theleadership of experts from Australia and the Netherlands.
The water park features two areas, one for adults and one for kids. Adult visitors will be excited by helter-skelter rides such as King and Queen Cobra and many other unique creations, including Anaconda, Sea Dragon and Flow Rider.
Aquatopia also features Vietnam’s first water roller coaster, Sea Dragon, which is ideal for groups of friends while couples could enjoy the more intimate ride called Snake Fight.
To ensure peace of mind, all water slides come equipped with special touch chips along the frame, which turn on a signal light every time someone comes along. This is a safety design feature that means rescue teams will always be able to locate people within the slide should there be any issues.
In general, Aquatopia features the latest modern technologies to help ensure absolute safety for visitors. It's also the only park in Vietnam with a certified rescue team who all completed the Ellis & Associates International Lifeguarding Program, the world's leading rescue worker certification program for water parks.
Around the water park visitors can explore various exciting themed areas. For example, Fantasy Lagoon welcomes children with colorful coral reefs, mischievous crabs, super-large jellyfish while The Magic River is a refuge for mischievous monkeys, giant pythons, ferocious crocodiles, tall chimpanzees and even giant reptiles.
A Myth Of The Sea Zone is not for the faint-hearted as you may come face to face with the 1.6 km long octopus or discover a species of carnivorous fish staring over your shoulder.
Besides, in the Pirate Cove, visitors can discover lost pirate ships with treasure chests and cannons and find many more incredible sights. Aquatopia also boasts a diverse range of restaurants, including Sun Buns, Slice of Paradise, Golden Beans, Sunny Bros, Jungle Juice and much more.
Aquatopia Water Park is expected to become one of Vietnam’s most attractive destinations during the upcoming Tet and throughout 2020 helping spread the word that Hon Thom island is the Boracay of Vietnam.
Aquatopia Water Park is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Entrance for adults is VND200,000 and for children (from 1-1.4 meters) VND150,000. Children under 1 meter tall enter free.
From December 28, 2019 to January 1, 2020, Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park offers 200 free tickets a day to the first 200 customers purchasing cable car tickets at the counter.