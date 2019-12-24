St. Joseph’s Cathedral all set for Midnight Mass

The cathedral on Nha Chung Street in downtown Hoan Kiem District is one of the oldest churches in the capital city and a popular tourist attraction.

Its construction commenced in the late 1800s, the French colonial time. It adopted a Gothic Revival style to emulate the Notre Dame de Paris. Named after the patron saint of Indochina, it is the cathedral of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese. It gets thoroughly spruced up and decorated before every Christmas celebration.