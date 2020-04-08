Social distancing empties popular Vietnam beach town

|
Bai Sau, a popular beach, is empty early.
The roundabout at Tran Hung Dao - Trung Trac - Trung Nhi streets in Ward 1 is virtually deserted at 8 a.m.
A tranquil scene in front of the Vung Tau Catholic Church in downtown Vung Tau. The Government Committee for Religious Affairs exhorted religious organizations and places of worship to stop organizing festivals, conferences and other activities involving large crowds.
A man transports goods on a desolate Quang Trung Street.
A public playground for kids on Quang Trung Street in Front Beach Park has no visitors.
The road leading to the French-built Vung Tau Lighthouse is completely deserted at 9 a.m. The lighthouse was built by the French in 1862 on top of Nui Nho (Small Mountain), and has become a symbol of the coastal town.
A sanitation worker on Ba Cu Street.
A street vendor looks for customers around the deserted Front Beach.