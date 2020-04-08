VnExpress International
Social distancing empties popular Vietnam beach town

By Do Tuan Hung, Huynh Phuong   April 8, 2020 | 07:20 pm GMT+7

Southern holiday destination Vung Tau has been deserted as the country began a 15-day nationwide social distancing campaign on April 1. 

Looking from above, Bai Sau, a famous beach in Vung Tau, the capital of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, had no any people bathing in an early morning of April as Vietnam started the nationwide social distancing campaign under a prime ministerial directive. The directive does not allow gatherings of more than two people and asks people to stay at home for at least 15 days and only go out when truly necessary.Bai Sau,is always overflowed with holiday-goers from adjacent localities during the weekends and national holidays.  

Do Tuan Hung, a local photographer, captures the unusual quiet in the normally bustling beach town on April 2, one day after the country started the social distancing campaign announced by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The directive prohibits gatherings of more than two people and requires people to stay at home except when essential.
The roundabout area of Tran Hung Dao - Trung Trac - Trung Nhi Street in Ward 1, Vung Tau Town was left deserted with almost no vehicles at 8 a.m. on April 2. Photographer Do Tuan Hung, a local in Vung Tau, captured the photos of the quiet atmosphere in the usually-busy beach town in early April. 

The scene of tranquility in front of the Vung Tau Catholic Church. The Government Committee for Religious Affairs earlier asked religious organizations and places of worship to stop organizing festivals, conferences, and activities for large crowds to steam the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Located in downtown Vung Tau, the church overlooking Tran Hung Dao Street was built in 1889 and is the oldest in the town. 

A man wearing a face mask carries goods on a motorbike on Quang Trung Street with less traffic on the morning of April 2. 

A public playground for kids was left empty and had no visitors at Front Beach Park. This park has an area of over 3 hectares, located in a beautiful location on Quang Trung Street. Authorities in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province have closed public parks, kids playgrounds and sports facilities following the government’s orders banning crowds of more than 20 people and ordering the closure of non-essential shops until April 15 as the country enters a decisive two-week phase in its Covid-19 fight.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province authorities have closed public parks, kids' playgrounds and sports facilities until April 15 as the country enters a "decisive" two-week phase in its Covid-19 fight, according to the government.
The road leading to the French-built Vung Tau Lighthouse was completely deserted at 9.m. April 2. The lighthouse was built by the French in 1862, located on the top of Nui Nho (Small Mountain), and a symbol of the coastal town. 

A female sanitation worker cleans up on the airy Ba Cu Street. 

A street vendor wearing a face mask seeks customers at Front Beach on April 2. All popular tourist destinations in the country have been closed since mid-March while bars and most other entertainment facilities were shut until April 15 on the Prime Minister’s orders, with the country having entered a nationwide social distancing campaign.Vietnam has recorded 251 Covid-19 infections cases as of Wednesday morning. Of them, 122 have been discharged, including 27 on Tuesday.

All popular tourist destinations in the country have been closed since mid-March while bars and most other amusement places are shut until April 15 under the social distancing campaign.

Vietnam has recorded 251 Covid-19 infections, with 126 recovering and being discharged. There have been no deaths.
