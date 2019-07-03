Sightseeing flight to soar above Kingdom of Caves

The new flight service is expected to give a major boost to tourism in Quang Binh. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

A seaplane service operated by Hai Au Aviation JSC will begin operations to coincide with the 2019 Quang Binh Cave Festival scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20.

Visitors hiring the service can enjoy a bird's eye view of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a world heritage site and a major tourist attraction in the central province, as well as other popular tourist attractions like the Thien Duong and En Caves and the world’s largest Son Doong Cave, all set in a majestic landscape of rocky mountains and primeval forests.

The new flight service is expected to give a major boost to tourism in Quang Binh, a province that was a filming location for the 2017 Hollywood blockbuster Kong: Skull Island, directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

Colossal caves, most of them protected, in the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, have given Quang Binh, one of Vietnam's poorest provinces, an opportunity to improve people’s livelihoods through its rapidly growing tourism industry.

Last year, Quang Binh received 3.9 million tourists, up 18 percent over the previous year.

Son Doong, part of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, has hogged the international spotlight since it opened to tourists in 2013, four years after members of the British Cave Research Association finished their exploration and declared it the world’s largest.

Local resident Ho Khanh first discovered the cave in 1991, and rediscovered it almost 20 years later, opening it up for exploration.

Earlier this year, the U.K.-based travel guide publisher, Lonely Planet, named Son Doong Cave among the best places to visit in 2019.

The New York Times has named it among the world’s top eight travel destinations, while the National Geographic has called it a "natural wonder."

Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) has chosen the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park as one of top 10 wild places to visit in Southeast Asia.

A video captures the beauty of Tu Lan Cave, another popular adventure destination in Quang Binh Province.