VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Secret tunnel in Saigon a symbol of monumental resistance

By Thanh Nguyen   August 20, 2019 | 02:16 pm GMT+7

HCMC’s Phu Tho Hoa Tunnel is an enduring symbol of Vietnamese resilience and ingenuity that defeated the French colonialists.

Inside Saigons secret tunnel that was once destroyed by the French (unedited)

The 10 km long Phu Tho Hoa Tunnel, lying today at No.139 on its eponymous street in Tan Phu District, used to be a secret underground base for revolutionary officers for more than two decades (1947-1967).

It was first dug in 1930, but it wasn’t until 1947 when the tunnel was expanded to connect to surrounding areas to become a secret base for the soldiers.

The tunnel’s location was advantageous for the resistance fighters because of its lush surroundings that made it easy to hide it, and patriotic residents that made it difficult for enemies to find it.

"This tunnel network is of a much smaller scale than the Cu Chi Tunnels, Vietnam's most famous underground destination in Saigon, but it was built earlier, and from here, battles were organized in Saigon," said Luong Hoai Nhon, a tour guide to the war relic.

Inside Saigons secret tunnel that was once destroyed by the French (unedited) - 1

Luong Hoai Nhon, a tour guide at the Phu Tho Hoa Tunnel site.

The entrance to the tunnel only allows one person at a time. In the past, some tunnel openings were masked with bushes and others with small dirt mounds. Now, they have been cemented and have wooden covers.

Inside Saigons secret tunnel that was once destroyed by the French (unedited) - 2

The tunnel has two floors 3-4 meters deep.

Every 20 meters, there is a 0.5 diameter hole that allows one person to go through at a time, making the entire tunnel system resemble train cars. In case the tunnel was compromised, the design allowed people inside to cover the hole, tricking the enemies to think it was a dead end.

Inside Saigons secret tunnel that was once destroyed by the French (unedited) - 3

There are tunnel sections that are only 0.5 meters high, requiring people to move on all fours.

Inside Saigons secret tunnel that was once destroyed by the French (unedited) - 4

Tour guide Luong Hai Nhon uses a flashlight to show the entrance to the lower floor of the tunnel.

Inside Saigons secret tunnel that was once destroyed by the French (unedited) - 5

A tiny ventilation outlet that was once covered by bamboo clusters is now cemented to prevent water and insects from entering the tunnel and ensuring visitors’ safety.

Inside Saigons secret tunnel that was once destroyed by the French (unedited) - 6

A model of the cross-section of the Phu Tho Hoa Tunnel shows French soldiers looking for it.

During the Vietnam War, the tunnel was also used by the communist soldiers. In 1966, it was discovered by some locals who worked for the American army and partially destroyed.

After the country's unification in 1975, it was excavated and fixed. In 1996, the place was recognized as a national historical relic.

Inside Saigons secret tunnel that was once destroyed by the French (unedited) - 7

Some of the spades used to dig the tunnel.

Inside Saigons secret tunnel that was once destroyed by the French (unedited) - 8

The tunnel site opens free of charge to visitors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Part of the site has been turned into a sports ground for locals.

Related News:
Tags: Phu Tho Hoa tunnel Tan Phu District national historical relic Saigon HCMC underground destination in HCMC underground destination
 
Read more
Vietjet Air plans first ever direct flights to New Delhi

Vietjet Air plans first ever direct flights to New Delhi

Surge of Thai visitors lifts Da Nang hopes for tourism market diversity

Surge of Thai visitors lifts Da Nang hopes for tourism market diversity

Travel agencies warn Vietnamese tourists against solo travel to Hong Kong

Travel agencies warn Vietnamese tourists against solo travel to Hong Kong

Hue to open monthly night market on ancient tile-roofed bridge

Hue to open monthly night market on ancient tile-roofed bridge

Visit to Son Doong Cave among top adventurous experiences, say Britons

Visit to Son Doong Cave among top adventurous experiences, say Britons

7 dishes to put Cao Bang on gastronomy map

7 dishes to put Cao Bang on gastronomy map

Buddhist faithful head for pagodas in Ghost Month

Buddhist faithful head for pagodas in Ghost Month

 
go to top