VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Saigon to open new night walking street

By Ha An   July 7, 2020 | 11:38 am GMT+7
Saigon to open new night walking street
The statue of Quang Trung, a national hero in the 18th century, is expected to be an important landmark of the new walking street in Saigon's District 10. Photo by VnExpress/Ha An.

Ho Chi Minh City is to open its third night walking street in September with 48 food and souvenir stalls in District 10.

Vu Anh Khoa, chairman of the District 10 People's Committee, said Monday that the project has been approved by the city’s authorities. The district will soon build a welcome gate for the street and finalize the utility system, including toilets and parking lots for visitors, he said.

The walking street will be over 100 meters long, starting from the junction of Nguyen Lam - Ba Hat streets to that of Nguyen Lam - Nhat Tao streets.

The stalls and cultural performances including music and games are open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. No shops will sell alcohol so as to "avoid the risk of causing any public disorder".

Khoa added authorities will announce later this month the list of people allowed to ply their trade on the street, with priority given to people in difficult financial circumstances.

The city currently has two walking streets, Nguyen Hue and Bui Vien, both in District 1.

Since its opening in April 2015, Nguyen Hue has welcomed thousands of people every day, except when social distancing measures were implemented because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The street also hosts annual street festivals, parades and flower festivals.

About 2 km away, Bui Vien, hugely popular among both backpackers and locals, welcomed several thousand visitors every weekend since August 2017. After more than two months of shutdown to contain the novel coronavirus, Bui Vien, dubbed "Saigon beer street", resumed operation on May 8.

Related News:

Tags:

Saigon new walking street

Saigon walking street

Saigon District 10

 

Read more

Early birds catch the fish at sea and on shore

Early birds catch the fish at sea and on shore

Towards the skyline in Gia Lai

Towards the skyline in Gia Lai

Northern Vietnam commune spellbinds trekkers

Northern Vietnam commune spellbinds trekkers

Southernmost village: Life beyond the threshold

Southernmost village: Life beyond the threshold

Kon Tum hidden charm of Central Highlands

Kon Tum hidden charm of Central Highlands

Bumper shrimp sauce of life in Thua Thien-Hue

Bumper shrimp sauce of life in Thua Thien-Hue

Yellow blossoms set 400-year-old town aglow

Yellow blossoms set 400-year-old town aglow

2,000 Russians on Vietnam’s ‘pearl’ island to fly home

2,000 Russians on Vietnam’s ‘pearl’ island to fly home

 
go to top