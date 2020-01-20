Saigon's largest yellow mai flower village a picture of Tet diligence

A worker sprays water onto pots of yellow mai bonsai that have produced a lot of buds. Having the trees and plants bloom right at Tet (Lunar New Year festival) time is a skill that has been honed over decades by gardeners across the country.

The Thu Duc Yellow Mai Village in Saigon’s Thu Duc District is home to around 20 orchards covering more than 30 hectares that are reserved for cultivating and tending to the yellow mai trees, whose blossoms are an indispensable part of Tet traditions in southern Vietnam, just as the peach blossoms are in the north.

Peak time of the year for Saigon’s largest yellow mai blossoms village is a week before Tet, the country’s biggest and most important festival.