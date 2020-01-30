VnExpress International
Rubber plantation village commemorates French colonial oppression

By Phuoc Tuan   January 30, 2020 | 08:18 am GMT+7

The cruelty inflicted on villagers in rubber plantations established by French firm Michelin has been commemorated in a village recreated in Binh Duong Province.

The village was recreated inside a five-hectare plantation in Dinh Hiep Commune in the southern province’s Dau Tieng District in 2010.

Life was difficult for people in Dau Tieng district working at the colonial French-plantation, but they didn’t forget to pay respect to their ancestors and gods every Lunar New Year or Tet. Many workers hired by the plantation owners were from the northern and central provinces. Whenever it was time for Tet, they still practice the rituals passed on to them by their ancestors, said Tran Van Hung, 68. A resident of Dinh Hiep commune, he was a nephew of a woman who used to work at the plantation.

A barefoot woman collects firewood to cook banh chung, the square sticky rice cake with a mung bean and pork filling that is an indispensable Tet (Lunar New Year) dish.
Operated in 1925, thousands of workers were brought in to work at the plantation. At some point, the number of the workers were hundreds of thousands. Their main jobs include clearing the forest land, extracting the rubber plant’s latex and doing different jobs at a tire-making factory.

Many workers stood up to the wretched conditions and cruel treatment at the plantation. In 1936, thousands of villagers stood up to the rulers, but not all were successful. Nevertheless, the resistance marked the growth of the worker movement in Dau Tieng.

A stone house about 10 meters long and 4 meters wide was a reminder of the homes workers lived in between 1925 – 1935 that were built by the plantation owners. A house like this was poorly equipped and usually occupied by two families.

Furnishings were bare inside the huts built for workers in rubber plantations during the French colonial period. 
Inside their rustic dwellings, the workers had to make do with the most basic kitchenware.
Machinery needed for the production of the rubber latex remains intact.

An old rubber root planted in 1920. The rubber plantation was recognized as a provincial level historical monument by the Peoples Committee of Binh Duong province in 2009.

This rubber plantation has been recognized as a historical monument by Binh Duong Province.


