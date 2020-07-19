Resort offers sparkling yet serene start to the day

The Salinda Boutique Resort on southern Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island has approached things differently to give guests that extra zing first thing in the morning.

First they serve their breakfast buffet with a breathtaking view of the Long Beach. Then, they add sparkle to the experience with a glass of bubbly. Appropriately named the "Sparkling Breakfast," this ensures that the first meal of the day does not get repetitive and boring, which happens quite often with buffets.

The one of its kind breakfast in Vietnam offers a free-flow of sparkling wine as well as an invitation for guests to make their own mimosa cocktail by combining it with freshly squeezed orange juice to toast a new day.