Pirate Islands lurk in the shadows of famous peers

|
Hai Tac archipelago is not as prominently known as Phu Quoc or Cat Ba islands, but its pristine landscape has been drawing an increasing number of visitors in recent years.
The archipelago is located in Tien Hai Commune, Ha Tien District, in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang. From the pier in Ha Tien Town, it takes over an hour to reach Hai Tac, which includes 16 islands. A high-speed boat ticket costs VND100,000 ($4.3) one way.
|
Of the 16 islands Hon Tre Lon, or Hon Doc, has the largest human population. An interesting and important site to visit on Hon Don is a crumbling concrete monument, built in 1958, that asserts Hai Tac's sovereignty. The monument is located southwest to the only white sand beach on Hon Doc, about a kilometer from the island's jetty.
|
In late 17th early 18th centuries, pirates used the archipelago as a base to attack merchant ships of other Southeast Asian countries, giving the archipelago its current name. The picture shows the model of a pirate ship on the Tre Van Islet.
|
One of the specialties in the Pirate Islands is sea urchins. Catchers need an aluminum tong to pick the echinus and a net to hold them. The echinus lives on rocks and corals.
After bringing them abroad the boat, fishermen put them in a big basket and shake hard so that some of the spines fall off. They then use scissors to cut off the remaining spines. The urchins can be eaten raw with either some squeezed lime or mustard.
|
Most boat owners taking visitors around the fishing village on the edge of Tre Van Islet. Tran Quy Thanh, a boat owner who has lived on the islet for 36 years, said each tour takes about four to six hours depending on visitors’ preferences.
"Tourists started coming more four years ago. They have helped improve lives here, because locals earn more by selling them food and providing them with accommodation. People here also get to hear many interesting, new things from the tourists," Thanh said.
|
A string of hammocks on the beach of a small island next to Doc islet.
|
The statue of Lady Chua Xu in a temple near the sovereignty marking monument.
Locals pray at this temple for peace and safe sea voyages.
|
A guest room that costs VND150,000 ($6.4) a night.
Tourism services are still underdeveloped on Pirate Islands, so the place is a favorite among backpackers who like to avoid crowds and enjoy more pristine destinations.
There is no internet on the archipelago. Every day, electricity is cut for sometime at noon and at night. Visitors should bring batteries, power banks and 3G/4G USB connections.
|
Some local shops where locals sell refreshment.
There is a concrete road that runs around the Hon Tre island. It takes two hours to cover it on foot.