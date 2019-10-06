Photos capture Gia Lai's scenic landscapes

|
A section of Bien Ho or T'Nung Lake, one of the loveliest in the Central Highlands, surrounded by cliffs with pine forests. The lake is around seven kilometers from Pleiku, the capital of Gia Lai Province.
A lone motorbike on a street in Chu Pah District lined on both sides with large pine trees that are over 100 years old.
Coffee plants in full bloom near Buu Minh Pagoda, a popular destination around 15 km north of Pleiku. The plants usually flower two or three times a year between December and March, each time lasting seven to 10 days.
Thanks to its fertile red basalt soil, Gia Lai Province has become an important coffee-growing area in the Central Highlands.
The Hang En Waterfall in K'bang District, Gia Lai Province, that marks the origin of the Con River.
Hang En, 54 m tall, is considered the highest, most beautiful and most mighty waterfall in the Central Highlands. During the dry season, it is 20-30 m wide. Its spray creates plenty of rainbows.
Chu Yo Commune in Chu Pah District turns golden during the harvest season as rice plants mature.
Senna spectabilis trees turn the banks of a lake in Bau Can Commune yellow. Their flowering season is between mid-October and end of November. This tree can also be seen at tea plantations, parks, at the foot of hills, and other places.
The yellow leaves of rubber trees near Ia Ring Dam (or Phu My Dam) in Thai Ha village of Chu Pong Commune in Chu Se District.
The dam provides water to irrigate around 2,300 hectares of crops and to thousands of households.
The Se San River flows through Ia Grai District.
Visitors can sit on a motor boat to admire the scenery of Jrai Village and get a glimpse into local life.
A girl from the Ba Na ethnic minority group.
Gia Lai is home to the largest number of Ba Na in Vietnam. They number more than 150,000 here or nearly 70 percent of their entire population in the country.
A traditional Ba Na dance around a fire during a festival in Dak Po District.
At the festival, the sounds of the t’rung, the Vietnamese xylophone made of bamboo, and gongs create a wonderful cultural and festival vibe.