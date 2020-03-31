Parasol flowers shower former Imperial City

In the 19th century, King Minh Mang (ruling from 1820-1841) ordered his subordinates to bring back parasol tree seeds from China. The premises of Thai Hoa Palace, the front yard of Can Chanh Palace and other important spots were first chosen to plant the seeds.



Tightly associated to the second Nguyen Dynasty emperor, the flower was engraved on Nhan Dinh, a copper cauldron dedicated to Minh Mang in front of ancestral temple The Mieu.