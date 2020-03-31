VnExpress International
Parasol flowers shower former Imperial City

By Vo Thanh   March 31, 2020

Nguyen Dynasty Emperor Minh Mang’s parasol flowers are in full bloom throughout the Imperial City of Hue, ancient capital of Vietnam.

An eerie quiet has set upon the former Imperial City, ordered to close due to Covid-19. These days, vibrant parasol flowers also known as hoa ngo dong tickle the landmark pink.

Chinese parasol trees behind Thai Hoa Palace have shed their leaves and now brag with their lively baby pink blooms, softening the sharp edges of nearby buildings.

In former times, the shedding of parasol tree leaves signaled the arrival of fall. Oddly enough, parasol tree flowers in the Imperial City of Hue defiantly bloom at the end of spring into the start of summer. Compared to previous years, the citadel’s ngo dong flowers show a deeper, more brilliant tint this year.

With its unique color and eye-catching shape, Chinese parasol flowers draw many tourists to the Imperial City. However, few visitors will get the chance to contemplate the blossoms this year as the historical attraction temporarily closes to help contain the pandemic.

In the 19th century, Minh Mang ordered his subordinates to bring back Chinese parasol tree seeds from China. The premises of Thai Hoa Palace, the front yard of Can Chanh Palace and other important spots were first chosen to plant the seeds. Tightly associated to the second Nguyen emperor, the flower was engraved on Nhan Dinh, a copper cauldron dedicated to Minh Mang in front of ancestral temple The Mieu.

Tightly associated to the second Nguyen Dynasty emperor, the flower was engraved on Nhan Dinh, a copper cauldron dedicated to Minh Mang in front of ancestral temple The Mieu.
Chinese parasol flowers exude a light pink-purplish tint, making for a unique sight. According to locals, the color of these blooms hints at the purple traditional ao dai costume that is a signature of Hue ladies.

Branches of ngo dong flowers add a faint pink to the imperial landscape and compliment the coiled dragon on the roof of Thai Hoa Palace.

Parasol tree blossoms in the shadow of sunset.

