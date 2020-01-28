Northern villagers ring in lucky year by lugging giant cannons

At 9 a.m. the two cannons are carried around the village by a group of the village’s strongest men.

Dong Ky Village used to have a contest for making and firing cannons. According to a legend, the tradition was a commemoration of General Thien Cuong who led the army and began a fight against invaders by firing a cannon on the fourth of the first lunar month during the reign of King Hung, the mythical founder of the first Vietnamese state - Van Lang.