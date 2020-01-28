VnExpress International
Northern villagers ring in lucky year by lugging giant cannons

By Giang Huy   January 28, 2020 | 07:35 pm GMT+7

Muscular men carry two huge cannons measuring six meters long and 60 centimeters across to bring good fortune to a Bac Ninh Province village.

On Tuesday or the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, Dong Ky villagers in Bac Ninh Province rejoiced in their annual festival with hundreds of participants.

The festival lasts about two hours. The two cannons are brought from the family of the festival host to the village communal house.

At 9a.m. sharp, two cannons are carried around the village by an entourage of strong, muscular men in the village. Dong Ky village used to open a contest for people to compete in making the canon and set it off. According to the legend, the tradition was a commemoration of General Thien Cuong who led the army and began a fight against the invaders by firing a canon on the fourth of the first lunar month under the reign of King Hung, the legendary founder of the first Vietnamese state—Van Lang.

Around 11 a.m., two cannons were carried into the communal house in the cheers of hundreds.

Canon carriers must be 35 years of age or older.

The two canons are made of wood, covered with red paint and laden with thin gold sheets. Dragon and unicorn statues were made to curl with the body of the canons, signifying a wish for a peaceful year.

The elders in the village hold a ceremony at the communal house.

The village boys jump in excitement in the music festival while the ceremony is conducted by the elders.

After the canons have been brought to the communal house, the four male villagers playing the role of feudal officials for a traditional game. It involves the officials being held up high by the young half-naked men in the village.

A buff man will help as the strong base for the official to stand on while others support the legs as they walk the official around the communal house’s front court.

Whichever official can stand up the longest without falling will be the winner. The chosen officials for the game must be 51 years old whose family is the model for others and children are successful. The festival was recognized as a National intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2016.

Tags: Dong ky village Bac Ninh province canon festival
 
