Northern villagers ring in lucky year by lugging giant cannons

On the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, which fell on Tuesday this year, people in Dong Ky Village in Tu Son Town, Bac Ninh Province celebrated their annual festival with hundreds participating.
The event lasted around two hours. The two cannons are brought from the house of the chief event organizer to the village communal house.
At 9 a.m. the two cannons are carried around the village by a group of the village’s strongest men.
Dong Ky Village used to have a contest for making and firing cannons. According to a legend, the tradition was a commemoration of General Thien Cuong who led the army and began a fight against invaders by firing a cannon on the fourth of the first lunar month during the reign of King Hung, the mythical founder of the first Vietnamese state - Van Lang.
The cannon carriers must be at least 35 years old.
The cannons are made of wood and covered with red paint. Dragon and unicorn carvings on the cannons signify people’s desire for a peaceful year.
The village elders perform rituals in the communal house.
Youngsters jump in excitement as the rituals are performed.
After the cannons are brought to the communal house, four men play the roles of feudal officials for a traditional game. It involves them being raised high by young villagers.
A strong man is identified and the "feudal official" stands on his shoulders while others take some of the load by holding up his legs as the group walks around the communal house yard.
Whichever "official" can stand up the longest without toppling is the winner.
The persons chosen to play the officials must be 51 years old and from exemplary families with successful children.
The festival was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism a few years ago.