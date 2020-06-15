An aerial view of the Saigon River where the new express boat service would run through. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

The HCMC Department of Transport is working with its counterpart in Binh Duong to launch the service between Bach Dang Wharf in the city's District 1 and Thu Dau Mot Town, the capital of Binh Duong.

From Thu Dau Mot it will go on to the Ben Dinh Wharf in HCMC's Cu Chi District, home to the famous underground Cu Chi tunnels, which is around 70 kilometers (43 miles) northwest of the metropolis. The tunnels are an enduring symbol of Vietnamese resistance and bravery during the Vietnam War (1954-1975).

It will take 120 minutes for a trip, around the same time it takes by road.

Binh Duong is a manufacturing hub of southern Vietnam. It is home to Dau Tieng Lake, Vietnam's largest manmade lake, many traditional craft villages, and Lady Thien Hau Temple, one of the country's most popular spiritual destinations.

Tran Song Hai, director of DP Green Technology Company, the boat operator, said the service is aimed at boosting river tourism and reducing the severe congestion on the road.

There will be two trips either way daily, with boats leaving Bach Dang at 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., going through Thanh Da Peninsula, stopping to pick up passengers at Binh Hoa Wharf in Binh Thanh District, and reaching Thu Dau Mot. From Tiamo Wharf in Thu Dau Mot, the boat will go to Cu Chi.

New express boat to link HCMC with Binh Duong Going underground: A glimpse at life during the Vietnam War with a tour around Cu Chi Tunnels

The boat will leave Cu Chi at 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The vessels will be equipped with wi-fi and electrical outlets, and water and snacks will be served free of charge.

Tickets for the full trip one way will cost VND220,000 ($9.4). Tickets from HCMC to Binh Duong will cost VND120,000 ($5) and between Binh Duong and Cu Chi, VND150,000 ($6.4).

Foreign tourists climb into the underground network during a tour to Saigon's Cu Chi Tunnels, 2018. Photo by AFP.

Earlier HCMC's transport department said a new ferry service would connect the city's coastal district of Can Gio with popular resort town Vung Tau in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province from September 2.

It is expected to reduce travel time between Can Gio, a palm-fringed island district around 25 kilometers southeast of HCMC, and Vung Tau to 30 minutes. Tickets will cost VND220,000 ($9.4) one way.