Never seen a place as magnificent as Ha Long Bay: UK billionaire

As his super yacht docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port, Lewis expressed his eagerness to visit the bay and later said he was stunned.

"Nowhere else do I find the scenery as splendid as it is here," he said.

Meanwhile, Septimu, captain of the super-yacht Aviva, said that Ha Long International Cruise Port was the most modern of the six ports they docked in during their Vietnam trip.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh Provincial People's Committee, Dang Huy Hau, and representatives of Ha Long International Cruise Port welcomed the visitors with flowers and invited to them to experience the natural wonders that Quang Ninh has to offer.

During their days (May 16-30) in Quang Ninh, Lewis and his granddaughter Carolyn Carter visited famous sites and enjoyed several Ha Long specialties.

Carter, who was Miss US Virgin Islands 2016, said she was amazed at the unique architecture of Ha Long International Cruise Port. She expressed her hope that the modern cruise port model would be replicated throughout Vietnam.

Joe Lewis is widely known as the owner of the English football club Tottenham Hotspur, which is in the finals of the Champions League this year. He is ranked 6th on the UK list of billionaires with a fortune estimated at $5.2 billion, according to the Forbes magazine. He is also in the group of top 40 wealthiest persons in the world.

The 98-meter, 6 cabin Aviva, equipped like a high-class hotel, is considered Lewis’ mobile home.

UK billionaire’s yacht taken from above.

Before reaching the Ha Long port, the yacht had docked in Can Tho City, Phu Quoc Island, and Da Nang City. At the Tien Sa port in Da Nang, the billionaire made an offer to build a modern marina there.

Exceptional port

Ha Long International Cruise Port built with an investment of VND1.1 trillion ($47.03 million) by Ha Long Sun Limited Liability Company is a transport infrastructure of exceptional level.

It is Vietnam’s first specialized international cruise port designed to accommodate ships with the largest load of up to 225,000 GRT, and a total of 8,460 people, including crew members. It allows two ships to dock at the same time.

The port has two areas: an international port that can accommodate large ships and super-luxury yachts; and inland ports from which ships can travel to Ha Long Bay.

Its facilities include quays, bridges, marinas, passenger terminals, and administrative houses of functional agencies. In particular, the international port is 406 meters long, with six bollards and a reception hall 130 meters long and 30 meters wide.

The Tottenham owner’s yacht will leave on May 30.

The port’s three-storey passenger terminal, which covers a total area of 13,500 square meters, was designed by Bill Bensley – one of the world’s five most acclaimed architects. In the "magic hands" of Bensley, the terminal finely blends Vietnamese and European cultural and architectural features, with an outer appearance resembling part of Hoi An ancient town, and the interior décor of a 13th-century ship’s cellar featuring a sophisticated system of wooden columns, wooden and steel ceilings, and elaborate furnishings.