Mekong Delta hub turns social distancing oasis

About 200 tourist boats lie idle in front of the Cai Rang floating market, located on Hau River, a branch of the Mekong River in Vietnam. The wholesale market is the largest in the region where trading along waterways has been a way of life for generations.
Nguyen Van Trung has sold breakfast from his boat for 25 years. "I could earn VND250,000 ($11) a day prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, selling nearly 200 bowls of noodles," the 53-year-old said, adding he now sold only around 50.
Ninh Kieu Tourist Port, which receives hundreds of tourist boats everyday, temporarily suspended operations.
A cruise ship with a capacity of 500 people temporarily halted operations along Hau and Can Tho rivers.
A woman walks near deserted Ninh Kieu Port.
Can Tho Market is one of the oldest in Vietnam along with the iconic Ben Thanh and Binh Tay markets in Ho Chi Minh City. It was built in 1915 during the French colonial period and renovated in 2005.
The first pedestrian bridge in Can Tho, nearly 200 meters long and 7.2 meters wide, was inaugurated four years ago at a cost of nearly VND50 billion ($2.13 million).
Binh Thuy, a well-preserved 149-year-old house, one of Can Tho City’s most popular attractions, closed its doors to tourists from March 25.
The largest eco-tourism village in Can Tho covering 35 hectares in Phong Dien District closed from mid-March.
Le Trung Tin, who runs tourism services on Son Islet, located in the middle of Hau River in Binh Thuy District, has to spend VND1 million ($43) a day to feed 10,000 flying snakeheads.