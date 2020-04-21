Mekong Delta hub turns social distancing oasis

Binh Thuy, a well-preserved 149-year-old house, one of Can Tho City’s most popular attractions, closed its doors to tourists from March 25.



The house at 144 Bui Huu Nghia Street was built by Duong Chan Ky, a wealthy merchant in 1870, and renovated in the early 20th century. Interiors are characterized by traditional East Asian crafts, while the exterior resembles a West European style.



The ancient house of Binh Thuy is also a popular location for film shoots, and was the setting for "Lovers", a 1992 erotic drama film based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Marguerite Duras.