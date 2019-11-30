VnExpress International
Mekong Delta border town's salted, dried fish market

By Quynh Tran    November 30, 2019 | 04:03 pm GMT+7

Chau Doc Market in Chau Doc Town on the Cambodia border sells hundreds of varieties of salted fishes, crustaceans and turtles.

anh

The market in An Giang Province is well-known for fish sauce and salted, dried seafood which are Mekong Delta specialties.
anh

The area earmarked for selling salted creatures like fish, crab and shrimp occupies almost half the entire market with more than 100 stalls.
anh

The salted creatures are placed neatly in large pots.

"Any fish can be salted, we have been doing this for more than 100 years," Tu Thao, a seller, says. "In the flooding season, fish and shrimp are salted for later use."
anh

There are about 30 varieties of fish at this stall, each with its own unique taste and some with glowing looks like snakehead, catfish, snakeskin fish, perch, and some small species.

Salted seafood of these types are also exported in bulk to Laos and Cambodia.
anh

Ut, 50, a seller, says, "There are many ways to serve snakehead fish: cutting into slices, grinding, filleting, salting."
Salted crab is a Mekong Delta specialty that locals eat daily with rice.

Salted crab is a Mekong Delta specialty that locals eat daily with rice.
anh

Another fish, known locally as ca du du and costing around $2 per kilogram when salted, is bought by many visitors as gifts. It can be eaten with porridge or rolled with boiled pork meat and raw vegetables.
anh

Chau Doc Market also sells dried fish that can be stored for a long time, and the varieties include catfish, snakehead and basa. Dried snakes and frogs are available here at $2-25 per kilogram.
anh

Kim Ngan, a visitor from Hanoi who is buying dried fish as gifts, is happy with what she has seen at the market: "There is a wide range of salted, dried fish and they are cheaper than at other places."

Bung Binh Thien (God Lake) in An Giang Province, blessed with beautiful idyllic landscapes, is one of the largest freshwater lakes in the Mekong Delta.

