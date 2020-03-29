Lockdown of 'non-essential' shops empties Hanoi streets

Foreign tourists face difficulty in finding hotels, restaurants and places of entertainment.



Starting March 22, the country has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers and halted all international flights from March 25. Only Vietnamese nationals and foreigners having diplomatic and official passports such as business managers, experts and high-skilled workers will be allowed to enter the country at this time, and all entrants will be quarantined for 14 days.



Of Vietnam's 179 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 21 have been discharged after treatment. The pandemic has killed more than 30,000 people in 199 countries and territories.