Led by the nose: Nha Trang's incense museum

The VND200 billion ($8.6 million) private museum, named the Museum Frankincense, in Phuoc Dong Commune seeks to highlight the beauty of Khanh Hoa Province's famous aromatic woods tram huong (agarwood) and ky nam (calambac).

These trees are deemed as precious wood since their body produces a sweet fragrance. A large natural agarwood trunk takes a long time to grow and is more valuable than transplanted trees.

An agarwood distribution map in the museum identifies Khanh Hoa Province as one of the best places in the world for it.

Blocks of aromatic woods are put in the museum's hall.

The museum also provides information about global research, feng shui, spiritual beliefs, and health benefits.

Two blocks of natural agarwood are placed next to a statue of Tran Hung Dao, a prince and military commander of the Tran Dynasty which reigned Dai Viet (the name of Vietnam then) from 1225 to 1400.

A statue of Bo Dai, referred to as the laughing Buddha in some countries, made out of incense wood.

A 100-year-old incense burner made from incense trees.

The museum also sells souvenirs like bracelets and feng shui products that can be used for prayers made from agarwood. Some of the items cost hundreds of millions of dong (VND1 million = $43).

Admission to the museum is free and tour guides walk you through the place. According to its management, 20 local and foreign tour groups turn up daily on average. The opening time is 8 a.m to 6 p.m every day.