In the highlands, the leopard tree shows its spots again

As October ends, the leopard trees get into their act along the Tay Ho (West Lake) and the vast Bau Can tea estate in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. The tree, said to be native to Brazilian rainforests, is scientifically known as Libidibia ferrea or Caesalpinia ferrea.

The freshwater lake and the tea plantation are about 25 km south of the center of Pleiku Town, capital of Gia Lai. The lake covers an area of nearly 100 hectares in Tay Ho Village, Bau Can Commune, Chu Prong District. It irrigates the tea plantation.