Hue to seek UNESCO recognition for folk singing

By Vo Thanh   November 15, 2019 | 08:30 pm GMT+7
Artists perform Hue folk singing, a variation of Hue royal court music, which is played on traditional musical instruments. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Thua Thien-Hue Province authorities are preparing to seek UNESCO recognition as a world intangible cultural heritage for Hue folk singing.

It was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage four years ago by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Hue folk singing is a variation of the Hue royal court music, and is played on traditional musical instruments with the singers dressed in the ao dai, traditional long dress.

Phan Thanh Gian, director of the city Department of Culture, said on Friday that authorities are organizing a training session for over 350 artists this month.

Afterward they will assess the practice of singing Hue folk songs on tourism boats in the city to turn the art into a tourism product, he added.

The UNESCO recognition is part of efforts by the government to preserve cultural values and national heritages.

An intangible cultural heritage is a practice, representation, expression, knowledge, or skill, as well as the instruments, objects, artifacts, and cultural spaces that are considered by UNESCO to be part of a place's cultural heritage.

Vietnam has 12 intangible cultural heritages recognized by UNESCO.

Hue was the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty, the last royal family which ruled the country from 1802 to 1945. It is home to royal tombs, ancient palaces and pagodas that attract millions of foreign visitors every year.

Hue from above: Bird view of Vietnam’s former capital Hue under the Nguyen Dynasty
 
 

Tags: Hue folk singing traditional royal music world cultural heritage UNESCO recognition Vietnam
 
