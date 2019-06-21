Hobbit habitat brings Lord of the Rings to Hue

The Hobbit village is the name given by many tourists to a camping site in Bach Ma Forest, a national park about 40 km away from downtown Hue. This place preserves many species of plants and animals. The camping site is inspired by the village of the Hobbits in the famous movie Lord of the Rings.

Like the Hobbit village in Matamata, Waikato (north of New Zealand) - the actual shooting location of the film, the village in Hue has many houses that are half above and half below the ground.

The winding roads in between the fields of green grass are adorned with sheep figures, also fashioned after famous cartoon characters.

Besides the Hobbit houses, visitors can enjoy a landscaped garden with flowers, waterfalls and lakes.

The camping site has only been in operation since May. The entrance fee is VND100,000 ($4.3).

The price for overnight camping is VND250,000 ($11) for adults and VND120,000 ($5) for children. Overnight tickets include access to swimming pool, natural springs, dressing rooms, life jackets, umbrellas and loungers. The site also offers a wide range of foods to choose from.

To get to Vietnam’s Hobbit village from downtown Hue, head towards National Highway 1A in the direction of Da Nang. After arriving in Phu Loc Town, you can follow the signs to Bach Ma National Park, turn right onto Tran Dinh Tuc Street and then left on Le Thuc Khanh Street. Here visitors will see the sign to the camping site.