HCMC church recognized as historic relic

The Thu Thiem Church was built more than 160 years ago along the Saigon River in District 2. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Le Thanh Kiem, Vice Chairman of the city, this week announced the preservation of the holy buildings. The city has prohibited any sort of construction or renovation at the monument site.

Construction on the Congregation of the Holy Cross Lovers started in 1840 and the Thu Thiem Catholic Church in 1859. Covering about 4 hectares, they have French church architecture.

In 1840 the nuns of the congregation, while running away from invaders, came across and stopped at the Thu Thiem area. They set up a monastery here in a makeshift house.

The Congregation of the Holy Cross Lovers and Thu Thiem Church are now located in functional area 2A in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, Thu Thiem Ward.

Over 160 years of existence, the Congregation complex and the church are a testament to the formation and development of the Thu Thiem peninsula. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The city had planned to demolish the buildings to make way for an urban area. But in early February its People's Committee said the plans have been amended and some main works of the congregation and church would remain.

Naming them historic relics provides a basis for the municipal government to reassess and make changes to the plans for the Thu Thiem New Urban Area.