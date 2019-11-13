VnExpress International
Hanoi Old Quarter to host Cultural Heritage Day festivities

By Hoang Phong   November 13, 2019 | 03:56 pm GMT+7
Hanoi's Old Quarter. Photo by Shutterstock/An Nguyen.

Hanoi will celebrate the National Cultural Heritage Day with a series of activities from November 22 to December 15 in its iconic Old Quarter.

The event aims to preserve the nation’s traditions and introduce them to the world while highlighting the Old Quarter’s numerous attractions. 

Vietnam celebrates the National Cultural Heritage Day on November 23 every year.

The Hanoi Old Quarter Culture Exchange Center at Dao Duy Tu Street will host an exhibition on silk production and weaving that will introduce visitors to all the stages involved in producing the exquisitely beautiful fabric and garments.

A fashion show will be held on November 22, featuring designers Trinh Bich Thuy, La Hang, and Thuy Anh, who will present their silk ao dai (traditional long dress) collections.

While Hang will take inspiration from patterns in Hang Trong folk paintings, Anh will present simple white dresses with printed patterns and Thuy will showcase an autumn/winter collection.

A concert called The Old Quarter's Musical Story will take place on November 23, featuring traditional music forms including ca tru (ceremonial singing), tuong (classical drama) and cheo (traditional operetta).

Foreign tourists take cyclo rides in Hanoi's Old Quarter. Photo by Shutterstock/An Nguyen.  

At the famous Heritage House at 87 Ma May Street, the nation’s traditional tea culture will be presented through the skills of masters who will explain it from a connoisseur’s perspective.

In particular, Nguyen Cao Son will introduce the 100 Shan Tuyet (Snow Shan) tea, a famous specialty from the northern province of Yen Bai.

At the Kim Ngan Temple on 42-44 Hang Bac Street, a photo exhibition titled "Heritages at the Heart of Hanoi" will feature the works of Le Bich.

The Old Quarter is the name commonly given to the historical civic urban core of Hanoi, located outside the historical and cultural site Imperial Citadel of Thang Long. This quarter used to be a residential, manufacturing and commercial center consisting of guild streets, each specializing in a particular trade.

