VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Ha Long Bay one of world's most photographed cruise destinations

By Nguyen Quy   May 26, 2019 | 01:23 pm GMT+7
Ha Long Bay one of world's most photographed cruise destinations
Cruise ships are popular in Ha Long Bay. Photo by Shutterstock/namanh

British magazine Woman and Home labeled Ha Long Bay one of the most mentioned global cruise destinations on Instagram.

Based on analyzing two million photos taken on various cruise ships around the world and posted on the photo sharing network, the weekly lifestyle magazine said Ha Long Bay is one of the world’s five most picturesque cruise destinations.

"There’s no sight quite like the towering karst rock formations of Ha Long Bay in Vietnam. Legend has it that this unusual landscape was created by emerald-spitting dragons during a fierce battle against the country’s enemies," the magazine said. 

Woman and Home advised vacationers to explore its many caves and swim in its warm waters after taking a traditional junkcruise from the mainland, and make sure to stay overnight to watch the spectacular sunrise or sunset.

The most popular time for a cruise is in July-August.

Ha Long Bay one of most photographed cruise destinations in the world  (EDITED)

Ha Long Bay attracts tourists for the breathtaking landscape of limestone karst mountains popping up from turquoise waters. Photo by VnExpress/Meo Gia

The list of other most scenic cruise destinations includes Dubrovnik in Croatia, the Maldives and Santorini Island in Greece.

Last year Ha Long Bay, in Quang Ninh Province, northern Vietnam, made it into the top 15 Instagrammed global cruise destinations based on a survey of 1.8 million posts tagged on various ships and ports by travel cruise site SeaHub.

Recent events that have heightened the bay’s attraction include the filming of "Kong: Skull Island", a Hollywood blockbuster in 2017; and the launch of Vietnam's first private airport Van Don International Airport late last year, providing foreign tourists with easier access.

Since its recognition as a UNESCO natural world heritage in 1994, Ha Long Bay has entrenched itself on the global tourism map, receiving rave reviews from travel bloggers and filmmakers for its emerald green waters and towering limestone islands topped by forests.

U.K. travel site Rough Guides recently included Ha Long Bay in its list of top 10 UNESCO heritage sites in Asia. 

New helicopter allows aerial enjoyment of Ha Long Bay (EDITED)
 
 

Ha Long Bay one of world's most photographed cruise destinations

Related News:
Tags: Ha Long Bay Vietnam Instagram Woman and Home karrst rock formations northern Vietnam Quang Ninh global cruise destination
 
Read more
Return to Mother Sea at Phu Yen’s fishing villages

Return to Mother Sea at Phu Yen’s fishing villages

The tale of two pagodas that reflect each other

The tale of two pagodas that reflect each other

After Hanoi, double-decker bus tours to hit Saigon streets

After Hanoi, double-decker bus tours to hit Saigon streets

The hidden gem that is southern Vietnam’s second tallest peak

The hidden gem that is southern Vietnam’s second tallest peak

Prominent YouTubers to vlog about Vietnam’s Kingdom of Caves

Prominent YouTubers to vlog about Vietnam’s Kingdom of Caves

Phong Nha-Ke Bang diversity wins a Southeast Asia recommendation

Phong Nha-Ke Bang diversity wins a Southeast Asia recommendation

Vietnam makes world sit up with new generation of luxury resorts

Vietnam makes world sit up with new generation of luxury resorts

 
go to top