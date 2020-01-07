VnExpress International
Getting up close and personal with animals at a Saigon café

By Quynh Tran   January 7, 2020 | 02:21 pm GMT+7

A pet-themed café in Saigon has alpacas and turtles for animals lovers to play with while sipping coffee.

Customers at Pet Coffee Garden, 91A Binh Long Street, Binh Tan District, can pet some exotic animals in addition to dogs and cats, and can also bring their own pets.

Duong Sieu Hoa, its owner, said he used to breed dogs and then opened the coffee shop so that other animal lovers like him could have a place to come and hang out.
Kids and adults check out two South America alpacas the owner bought two months ago. These two alpacas were imported from the Netherlands for a total price of VND200 million ($8,600). "This animal is gentle and friendly," Hoa said.
The male (brown) and female alpacas are about a year old and kept in a 30-square-meter pen. They are fed vegetables three times a day. The owner said that "they were a little shy at first, but now they really enjoy interacting with humans."
The alpacas are very popular among children. Dinh Dinh (pictured, the tallest) said: "This is the first time I have seen an alpaca, which I thought would be an aggressive species. But they turn out to be very cute and like eating."
The shop has an African spurred tortoise, also called the sulcata tortoise, that roams around freely for visitors to pet and admire.
Hoa has over 100 South American iguanas he keeps in cages.
A cafe worker pets a dormouse.
Thuan (left) and his friend bring their Malaysian Serama chickens, the smallest breed in the world, to the café. An adult weighs around three ounces and stands six to 10 inches tall.
"I have been raising this baby for nearly a year now after it hatched from an egg. The crocodile is not dangerous at the moment since it's small. Once it gets older and bigger, I will give it to some farm."
A private corner for customers to take photos with animals.
The 800-square-meter café has a garden and rooms with air conditioners. During weekends it gets 300 customers and regularly organizes meetings among pet lovers.

Hoa said: "Taking care of animals is a pleasure. Meeting other animal lovers is very interesting. Soon I will import some other unique animals."
